Want your dental practice to join the Windchime Network?LEARN HOW

Get Windchime

and save on

quality dentistry when you need it.



Windchime is currently only available for use in the San Francisco
Bay Area in California. Not in the Bay Area? Join the waitlist.

Transparent

Save time and money when dentists discount their services to fill last minute openings.

Convenient

Search for appointments when you are available and book them right in the app.

Easy to Use

Our app is free to download and use.

No hidden fees!

Share the love with your friends!

REFER YOUR FRIENDS

Already got Windchime?

Refer your friends to join and get a $25 Amazon gift card on us!

 

© Windchime Health, Inc. • Privacy Policy • Terms of Use